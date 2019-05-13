



Family and friends of young mother Bethany Holguin spent Monday night in the same spot in South LA where Bethany was hit and killed Saturday by street racers , according to the CHP.

“Tragic that this happened to her. I still can’t believe. It’s like a bad dream for me right now,” said Elizabeth, the victim’s aunt.

The crash happened the day before Mother’s Day.

The CHP says the driver of a 2005 Infinity was street racing with the driver of a red car when the Infinity blew through a stop sign and hit Bethany’s car.

The CHP says the driver and passenger of the Infinity are seen on security camera getting into the red car and leaving.

Bethany died at the scene and her brother who was also in the car was taken to the hospital.

“Right now he’s moving and stable and opening up his eyes,” said Elizabeth.

Bethany’s family and friends say she loved her 6-year-old daughter Layla and was going to school for her nursing degree. They want the driver caught.

“This isn’t fair. They left a baby without her mom. This isn’t fair,” said Evette.

If you have any leads detectives want to hear from you.