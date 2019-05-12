WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A deadly crash Saturday in Willowbrook may have involved street racing.

An innocent woman was killed and a man was badly hurt.

Two cars were allegedly racing eastbound on East 131st Street. Another car was crossing the intersection at Towne Avenue. That’s when the collision happened around 10:30 p.m.

The crash involved a Toyota Camry and an Infiniti that neighbors say was racing.

“We all ran out and we saw that it was an Infiniti that crashed into a Camry. We rushed to help the people. There was one young girl in the driver’s side. The passenger side was another young man. They were very injured. We took them out of the car. As we took them out of the car we were only able to take out the guy. Not the girl because she was really bad. Moments later someone said that they heard the girl say ‘help me’ two times and after that she passed away,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors also say that they saw people who were in the Infiniti jumping into a second car and leaving.

The CHP is investigating. They are looking for multiple suspects.