LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The man at the center of a violent police chase in Los Angeles remained in critical condition on Sunday after being shot last week.

Investigators say Dylan Lindsey was in the passenger seat allegedly shooting at officers during the chase, which started in Maywood and ended in Vernon.

During the 3.5-mile chase on Friday, officers returned fire, wounding Lindsey once. He sustained a second gunshot wound, which was believed to be self-inflicted.

As of Sunday, the 24-year-old Torrance man remained in critical condition.

Lindsey stands accused of killing Sardar Gurpreet Singh, the co-owner of a liquor store in Downey on Tuesday.

“It is just senseless killing of an innocent person and we should all be touched and outraged by this,” said Mary Ellen Dunne, a neighbor.

Gurpreet Singh’s funeral will take place in Hollywood on Sunday.

Alison Hart of Redondo Beach was identified by authorities as the alleged driver of the Prius involved in the chase.

Hart was also shot in the chase and treated at the hospital. She was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.