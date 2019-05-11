JUST IN:Frank Vogel Agrees To Deal To Become Next Lakers Head Coach
Filed Under:Alyssa Milano


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former “Charmed” and “Melrose Place” star Alyssa Milano has ignited social media after calling for a sex strike to protest new strict abortion bans.

Milano sent out a tweet Friday urging women to stop having sex until “until we get bodily autonomy back.”

New Abortion Law Has Hollywood Actresses With Georgia — And Boycotts — On Their Minds

The tweet read, “Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a . Pass it on.”

The tweet came days after Georgia’s ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at around six weeks.

