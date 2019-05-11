Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former “Charmed” and “Melrose Place” star Alyssa Milano has ignited social media after calling for a sex strike to protest new strict abortion bans.
The tweet read, “Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a
Milano sent out a tweet Friday urging women to stop having sex until “until we get bodily autonomy back.”
#SexStrike. Pass it on.”
The tweet came days after Georgia’s ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at around six weeks.