HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A new restrictive law passed in Georgia meant to limit women seeking abortions has Hollywood actresses saying the B word — as in “boycott.”

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen attended the Race to Erase MS event Friday evening at the Beverly Hilton. The abortion law had everyone on the red carpet talking. He said “reaction was strong.”

It’s called “The Heartbeat Law” and would ban an abortion once a heartbeat is detected. This week, Georgia’s republican governor signed the bill.

Actress-activist Alyssa Milano, now starring on Netflix’s “Insatiable,” was one of the first stars to call for a boycott of the peach state.

Constance Zimmer, who was on Netflix’s “House of Cards”, says she won’t work in Georgia.

“I don’t want to work in Georgia. It doesn’t mean that everybody in Georgia is bad. But the people making the decisions are clearly not aware of what is happening in the world,” Zimmer said.

The production team behind the Netflix show “Ozark” said they pledged to no longer shoot in the state.

Movie and TV projects have put an estimated $2.7 billion into the peach state’s economy.

Tia Carrere, who s\has a new show coming out on Netflix, also says she won’t work in Georgia. She believes the abortion law is an attempt to ultimately overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“This is dangerous ground we’re treading on,” she said, “I think we have to go to Georgia right now and push back and push back hard.”

Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong fame, supports the boycott. “Any boycott to support a woman’s right to choose? You know, come on.”

Javicia Leslie, who stars on CBS’ “God Friended Me” added her name to the chorus of actresses who said they don’t have Georgia on their mind. Leslie told Nguyen it’s important for people to stand up to what they believe and she said she would turn down a production if the abortion ban remains in place.

“I commend all my actors who are taking a stand and turning down the work,” she said, “That’s a big deal.”

The proposed abortion law will likely face a lengthy court battle even before it’s set to go into law in January.