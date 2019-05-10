



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 5/10 at 5 p.m.

Attorney For Nipsey Hussle Suspect Steps Down

A former prosecutor best known for his role in the O.J. Simpson murder trial will no longer represent a man charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Bicyclist Killed, Driver Arrested In Suspected Street Racing Crash In Downtown LA

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle that was suspected to be street racing in South L.A. Thursday night, authorit

Frustrated Lakers Fans Protest Team Outside Staples Friday

With the Lakers coming off their sixth straight season missing the playoffs, and still without a head coach, angry fans held a protest outside Staples Center Friday demanding changes.

Local Weather

On and off showers throughout the day Friday, with rain continuing into the weekend and thunderstorms possible. Mother’s Day will start out dry, with sunshine, but possible showers in the afternoon.