LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle that was suspected to be street racing in South L.A. Thursday night, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 8:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Alameda Street, south of Washington Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

According to authorities, the bicyclist was found on the sidewalk while the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside of the vehicle and was freed by firefighters. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bicyclist was crossing a street and it’s not clear if the driver saw him or was simply going too fast to stop. Police say the 32-year-old driver was believed to have been speeding, and possibly street racing.

The driver was hospitalized immediately after the crash, and arrested after he was released Friday morning.

