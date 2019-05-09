



— The Los Angeles Police Department continued their investigation Thursday after more than 1,000 firearms were discovered in a Holmby Hills home Wednesday.

Girard Saenz, 56, was arrested on suspicion of possessing, selling and manufacturing assault weapons after an anonymous tip led the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to discover hundreds of guns inside a home in the upscale neighborhood.

The Holmby Hills home is just one of the multiple properties jointly owned by Saenz and Cynthia Beck, the former companion of J. Paul Getty’s son, Gordon Getty.

Saenz is identified in court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times as Beck’s longtime companion.

Out of five properties owned by Saenz, four were vacant when CBSLA’s Randy Paige visited them.

Neighbors reported one home, in particular, to have been vacant for the last five years, and that they had only seen Saenz a handful of times.

Records show Saenz has had a prior run-in with the law in 2017 when he was accused of making criminal threats but no charges were ever filed.

Saenz was released on bail Thursday morning.