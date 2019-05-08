  • KCAL9On Air

HOLMBY HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday uncovered a massive collection of rifles and other firearms at a home in the upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The large cache was visible from the air over a home in the area of Sunset and Beverly Glen boulevards in Holmby Hills.

No details were immediately released, but a spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Los Angeles confirmed a “joint investigation with LAPD” was ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

