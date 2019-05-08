



— A community in Long Beach is mourning and remembering Jessica Bingaman after she and five dogs were killed when a police pursuit ended in a crash involving her vehicle.

Candles were lit and memories were shared of the 41-year-old mother, dog lover and beloved neighbor Wednesday evening.

Bingaman’s mother, Donna Lawson couldn’t hold back her emotions at the vigil but spoke to CBSLA earlier about the loss of her daughter.

Bingaman was killed at the intersection of East 3rd and Temple Tuesday morning during a police pursuit.

Police were in pursuit of a stolen white van driven by a known gang member when he crashed into her car.

Lawson flew in from Pennsylvania hours later and says she hasn’t slept since.

“When I would close my eyes, I would see my daughter’s face as the van is hitting her, and wondering what is going through her mind,” said Lawson

Bingaman had a 10-year-old daughter, Reagan, who was her world.

The 41-year-old mom was a professional dog walker. She was taking 6 dogs to a park when the suspect slammed into her. Five of the dogs did not survive.

Police say the man who caused the crash is 43-year-old Javier Olivares, a career criminal and known gang member.

Investigators tell us he took-off when they tried to pull him over for a traffic stop and that triggered the short pursuit.

“Seeing him sitting on a curb with handcuffs on did no justice for me while my daughter had to be cut out of the car in critical condition and did not survive,” said Lawson.

Lawson told CBSLA she understands the police have a job to do, but also questions what warrants a pursuit.

Long Beach’s Police Chief Robert Luna was at the vigil tonight and offered these words, “On behalf of the men and women of the LBPD, our condolences. We’re hurting…To mom, I’m so sorry, on behalf of our city, I’m so sorry.”