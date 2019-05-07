LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A woman and four of her dogs were killed after a suspect crashed at the end of a police pursuit in Long Beach on Tuesday.

The pursuit began at about 11:30 a.m. around Broadway and Alamitos and ended in the violent crash at 3rd and Temple.

Police say the suspect is a local gang member and was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The vehicle was reported stolen the night before so Long Beach police attempted to stop the driver before the pursuit began.

There were two other dogs in the woman’s vehicle. They were taken to a local veterinarian in unknown condition.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is continuing.