



– With the help of DNA evidence, authorities have identified a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint in a Santa Ana park last November.

Cornelio Chairez-Velasquez, 37, has been charged with beating and sexually assaulting a teen girl on a bench at Cabrillo Park, located at 1820 East Fruit St., on Nov. 24, Santa Ana police reported Wednesday.

Chairez-Velasquez was already in custody in the Orange County Jail on charges of strangling and attempting to sexually assault a woman at a Santa Ana motel in January when DNA evidence linked him to the Cabrillo Park rape.

According to police, the suspect initially made small talk with the girl, which made her uncomfortable and prompted her to try and get up and leave. However, when she tried to walk away, he pulled out a knife and ordered her to sit back down.

The suspect used physical force and verbal threats to keep her on the bench. He then sexually assaulted her, police said. The girl suffered several injuries.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, rape and child molestation in both cases.

Authorities believe Chairez-Velasquez may have more victims. Anyone with information should call 714-245-8542.