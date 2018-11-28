SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl on a park bench in Santa Ana last weekend.

The attack occurred Saturday in Cabrillo Park, which is located at 1820 East Fruit St.

The girl was sitting alone on the bench when the suspect sat down next to her, Santa Ana police said.

The suspect initially made small talk with the girl, which made her uncomfortable and prompted her to try and get up and leave, police said. However, when she tried to walk away, he pulled out a knife and ordered her to sit back down.

The suspect used physical force and verbal threats to keep her on the bench. He then sexually assaulted her, police said. The girl suffered several injuries.

Investigators have released a sketch of the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man who only spoke Spanish to the victim. He is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, 160 and 170 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a short beard. He was wearing a white button-up shirt, blue-gray shorts and a black belt with a silver buckle at the time of the attack.

The man is not believed to be homeless, police said.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should call detectives at 714-245-8542 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.