



Hundreds filled a room at Mariners Church in Irvine Friday to celebrate Wendi Miller.

Bigger than life, fearless and fun are some of the ways mourners described the Costa Mesa mom who was found shot to death two weeks ago.

Sources say she was not the intended target. Miller was discovered on Easter in a Newport Beach condominium with a second victim — Darren Partch.

“Pure joy was Wendi,” said friend Cynthia Cooley. “Her eyes were infectious to anyone and light up a room.”

Through her tears, Miller’s daughter Cambria told the crowd she’s still waiting for a call or a text from her mom, but it’s not coming. She dedicated a song

to her.

Son Luke thanked his mom for teaching him how to light up a room. And he laughed about her obsession with snapping endless pictures and handing out hugs.

“Thank you for always greeting me with a huge smile and even bigger hug, even if we just saw each other three minutes ago,” said Luke.

Wendi Miller made a name for herself as the founder and CEO of a non-profit — Wings for Justice, which advocates for children in the family court system.

Colleagues say she used her own painful custody battle to help others.

“I think that things happen for a reason and this is going to put that cause even more in the forefront,” said friend Janet Flisik. “She worked really, really hard and her heart was for those kids that don’t have a chance in the court systems.”

A Huntington Beach man, Jamon Buggs, has been charged in the double murder. According to a source, Buggs broke into the condominium owned by Partch. He was allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend. Partch knew that woman.