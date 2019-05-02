



— – Health officials on Thursday confirmed a seventh case ofmeasles in Los Angeles County.

On a positive note, the health officials said they do not believe this latest case was an exposure risk at any public locations.

The latest case is linked to four others that were documented last month. They added that the latest case is also not connected to cases at UCLA and Cal State Los Angeles.

The cases at the colleges — believed to have been caused by students who traveled internationally — prompted officials at both schools to undergo quarantines involving those students and staff who were not vaccinated.

Only two days ago, county health officials confirmed the sixth local case of measles — a resident who had traveled internationally. That patient allegedly traveled through Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX on April 23 between 4 and 7:30 p.m., rode on a Fox Auto Parks shuttle between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and three days later visited a Home Depot at 44226 20th St. W in Lancaster between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the disease at those locations was urged to call their health care provider and confirm immunization. Those exposed are at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days.

Young children and seniors — as well as people with compromised immune systems — are most at risk.

During this latest measles outbreak, more than 700 cases have been reported around the country. Officials said it is the worst outbreak in 25 years.

Also this week, a case of measles was reported in Placentia. It was that county’s first report of a case. Authorities said the woman may have exposed hundreds as she attended an overnight screening of “Avengers Endgame” at the AMC in Fullerton on April 25-26.

Measles were declared eradicated in 2000 but fear of some about the risk of vaccines has allowed the disease to rise and spread anew, according to public health officials.