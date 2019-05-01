SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The nationwide measles outbreak has expanded to Orange County.

The Orange County Health Care Agency on Tuesday confirmed the first case of measles in 2019 — a Placentia resident in her 20s who traveled abroad recently.

OCHCA confirmed that she is considered infectious between April 23 and May 1. The individual is currently under voluntary isolation at home.

The unidentified woman went to a screening of “Avengers: Endgame” last Thursday at AMC Movie Theater on Lemon Street in Fullerton and potentially exposed hundreds of people to the virus.

OCHCA provided a list of potential exposure locations and times in the county:

• 5 Hutton Centre Dr., Santa Ana, CA 92707

o April 23 – 25 from 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. daily

• St. Jude Emergency Department, 101 E. Valencia Mesa Dr., Fullerton, CA 92835

o April 27 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• AMC Movie Theater, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, CA 92832

o April 25 from 11 p.m. – April 26 at 4 a.m.

A sixth case of the measles was reported Tuesday in Los Angeles County a week after health officials declared an outbreak in the county. A local resident contracted the disease after traveling internationally.

There was also an update on the measles quarantine at UCLA and Cal State LA

UCLA officials told CBSLA the 28 people who are quarantined are expected to be released by midnight. At Cal State LA, 70 remain under quarantine. And that will end on Thursday, May 2.

On Tuesday, the LA County Board of Supervisors approved a motion that supports state legislation that would strengthen immunization requirements and directs the Department of Public Health to report back on prevention efforts.