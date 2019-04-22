  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/22 at 5 p.m.

Plane Crashes In Norco Prison Yard
A fire broke out Monday after a twin-engine plane crashed inside a state prison complex in Norco, authorities said.

Man Found Fatally Shot In Apparent Downtown LA Robbery
A man was found fatally shot early Monday in an area of downtown Los Angeles after an apparent robbery.

New Straw Ban For LA Restaurants Takes Effect
The first phase of an ordinance which bans restaurants in the city of Los Angeles from automatically offering their customers disposable plastic straws unless they specifically request them takes effect Monday.

Local Weather
A warm up will continue into Wednesday with highs in the 70s along the coast and low 80s in the valleys.

