LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was found fatally shot early Monday in an area of downtown Los Angeles after an apparent robbery.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of Sixth and Los Angeles streets. All the businesses were closed in the area, which is known to be frequented by transients.

A man in his 30s was found face down at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

One person was detained immediately after the shooting, but he was determined to not be connected, police said.

The initial investigation into the shooting indicate a robbery, LAPD Sgt. Gerardo Contreras said.

“One of the witnesses did tell us there was a fight over a bag, it was believed to be the victim’s backpack, and there was a struggle over it,” he said. “And the suspect did in fact remove the backpack from the victim and took it with him.”

Neither the victim nor the suspect was believed to be a transient.

The streets around the crime were closed for the investigation, and police say they are still looking for witnesses.