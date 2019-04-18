



– Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a baby shower in Upland last weekend which left a 19-year-old man dead and three other young men hurt.

Upland police confirmed to CBS2 Thursday that Julian Garcia, Priscila Villeda, Sonia Ellison and Lisa Vasquez have been taken into custody in the shooting which killed teen Nathan Shamblin.

Garcia is charged with murder and attempted murder. Villeda, Ellison and Vasquez are each charged with being an accessory to a murder. Villeda faces a further count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Garcia, Villeda and Ellison were apprehended Sunday, police said. Villeda was arrested on Tuesday.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, gunfire erupted outside a party in the 1500 block of North Shelley Avenue. Witnesses told police that a group of people showed up to the party and an argument ensued. It then turned into physical altercation prior to shots being fired.

According to Upland police, immediately following shooting, Shamblin and another man jumped into a car and fled. Shamblin drove through Sierra Vista Park and then came to a stop at nearby Sierra Vista Elementary School.

Officers arrived on scene to find Shamblin dead in the car. His passenger had a head injury, but had not been shot, police said.

Two other men at the party were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, police report. One was last reported in critical condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening wounds. All the victims were between 18 and 22 years old.

According to neighbors, the baby shower had started early in the day Saturday and then continued late into the night.

“It was a nice baby shower,” neighbor Cindi Bootman told CBS2 Sunday. “It wasn’t anything out of hand and nobody was getting crazy. It was just nice and everyone was having fun.”