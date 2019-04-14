UPLAND (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday say one person was killed and three others were injured when shots were fired during a gathering at an Upland-area home.

Upland police say officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of North Shelly Avenue near East 15th Street where a shooting had occurred just after midnight.

Upon arriving on scene, one person was pronounced dead. Three others, all in their 20s, were shot and injured.

The three surviving victims were being treated at a hospital. Their current conditions were not known.

Police said a physical fight erupted followed by a shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.