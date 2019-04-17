



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 4/17 at 8 a.m.

Truck Keeps Going After Slamming Into Light Pole

A pickup truck slammed into a light pole and continued driving, bringing down power lines in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

Man Stabs Woman, Runs Down Pedestrian With Stolen Car During Violent Crime Spree Through Lake Forest

A man has been arrested in a wild and violent crime spree that wound its way through Lake Forest Tuesday evening, left two women critically wounded and ended when the suspect was pepper-sprayed by a bicyclist.

Match Lit Because ‘It Was Too Dark’ Sparks South LA Apartment Fire

One person has been taken into custody after allegedly lighting a match that sparked an apartment fire in South LA because it was too dark.

Local Weather

A beautiful Wednesday with high pressure over the Southland. Temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.