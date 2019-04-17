  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 4/17 at 8 a.m.

Truck Keeps Going After Slamming Into Light Pole
A pickup truck slammed into a light pole and continued driving, bringing down power lines in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

Man Stabs Woman, Runs Down Pedestrian With Stolen Car During Violent Crime Spree Through Lake Forest
A man has been arrested in a wild and violent crime spree that wound its way through Lake Forest Tuesday evening, left two women critically wounded and ended when the suspect was pepper-sprayed by a bicyclist.

Match Lit Because ‘It Was Too Dark’ Sparks South LA Apartment Fire
One person has been taken into custody after allegedly lighting a match that sparked an apartment fire in South LA because it was too dark.

Local Weather
A beautiful Wednesday with high pressure over the Southland. Temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s