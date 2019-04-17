  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boyle Heights, Boyle Heights News, Power Lines Down

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pickup truck slammed into a light pole and continued driving, bringing down power lines in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard at Soto Street. Amazingly, the truck’s driver suffered only minor injuries.

It’s not clear exactly where the truck hit the light pole, but it became wedged into the engine compartment of the truck, which continued until it stopped in the left lane of Olympic.

Department of Water and Power crews are en route to clear the roadway of live wires and make other repairs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s