LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pickup truck slammed into a light pole and continued driving, bringing down power lines in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard at Soto Street. Amazingly, the truck’s driver suffered only minor injuries.

It’s not clear exactly where the truck hit the light pole, but it became wedged into the engine compartment of the truck, which continued until it stopped in the left lane of Olympic.

Department of Water and Power crews are en route to clear the roadway of live wires and make other repairs.