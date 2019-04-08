



CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill had a chance to speak to LeBron James, who got pretty emotional when talking about Nipsey Hussle and their relationship.

James was very candid in speaking out about Eric Holder, the man accused of gunning down Hussle last Sunday.

“It’s what we have to deal with in our own inner cities,” said James. “We go to school with these guys. We play Little League football and basketball with these guys. And because of their motivation not being as much as ours, it becomes a hate, it becomes a ‘you made it, you left me here.’ They start to really hate you for that.”

Watch James talk about Hussle’s death and what it means to him:

