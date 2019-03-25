  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 3/25 at 5pm:

Michael Avenatti Arrested
Prosecutors in New York charged Avenatti with attempting to extort Nike for $20 million.

Latest on Mueller
Now that they have Attorney General William Barr’s summary, Democrats are demanding the full Mueller Report. They would also like him to testify.

Local Weather
A beautiful Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s as high pressure continues to build over the area. But, showers are set to move in on Wednesday!

