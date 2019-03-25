



– Celebrity Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos is the co-conspirator listed in the Nike extortion case allegedly perpetrated by fellow L.A. attorney Michael Avenatti, sources told The Associated Press.

Geragos has not been charged in the case. He was only listed in the indictment as a co-conspirator.

A call from CBS2 to Geragos’ office was not immediately returned.

Geragos has also since been dismissed from his position as a CNN legal analyst, CNN reporter Brian Stelter tweeted.

All this comes after the 48-year-old Avenatti of Century City was arrested Monday on two separate federal cases in California and New York.

Prosecutors in New York charged Avenatti with attempting to extort Nike for $20 million.

According to CBS News, the criminal complaint in the New York case says Avenatti and an alleged unidentified co-conspirator, believed to be Geragos, requested a meeting with Nike’s lawyers in New York last Tuesday, March 19. Two of the attorneys represent Nike as outside counsel at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, and one of the attorneys works for Nike in-house.

During the meeting at Geragos’ office, Avenatti said he represented the coach of an amateur athletic union (AAU) basketball team in California whose contract with Nike had not been renewed. He said the coach had evidence of Nike employees funneling illegal payments to top high school basketball prospects and their families.

Avenatti allegedly threatened to hold a press conference detailing the allegations to coincide with the beginning of the NCAA basketball tournament and Nike’s quarterly earnings call. The complaint says Avenatti offered to scrap the press conference if Nike paid his client for $1.5 million and hired Avenatti to conduct an internal investigation of the company.

Less than an hour before he was charged Monday morning, Avenatti tweeted that he was holding a news conference Tuesday to announce that he had uncovered a college basketball scandal “perpetrated by Nike.”

“Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered,” Avenatti tweeted. “This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.”

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Avenatti faces separate bank and wire fraud charges for allegations he embezzled money from a client and defrauded a bank through fake tax returns.

