



— Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into the possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

He handed his report to the Attorney General Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

The report was filed 3,000 miles away but it, of course, has ramifications for the entire country.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen spoke to politicians to gauge their response to the conclusion of the investigation.

Rep. Karen Bass — a member of the judiciary committee — said, “The most important thing that I want to see happen to Mueller’s report, is that the entire thing, the report and all the underlying documents, be made public. This should be a complete, transparent process. Taxpayers paid for this report. And so the public needs to know,”

This sentiment was echoed by many politicians including Rep. Ted Lieu.

“The American people and congress absolutely need to see the entire report. First of all, the American people paid for it. They deserve to see what the report actually says. And if there’s any part that’s classified then at least congress should be able to see the classified portions,” says Lieu.

He’s also on the judiciary committee is joining the call from other California democratic lawmakers for transparency.

Related Link: Adam Schiff Issues Statement On Mueller Investigation

Senator Kamala Harris, a democratic presidential hopeful, said, “A declassified report must be made public immediately and Attorney General Barr must publicly testify under oath about the investigation and its findings. This is about securing American democracy.”

Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is the chairman of the House Intelligence committee and he’s calling for the release of the entire report.

“Well, first of all we want to make sure the report is made public in its entirety. The house voted overwhelmingly to do it. The Attorney General said that he would be as transparent as possible consistent with law and policy. That means making the whole report public.”

Lieu says the only way to keep the Mueller Report from being politicized by all sides is to make sure the public gets to see all of it — minus anything that’s classified.

“There are a lot of different issues. One is, was there collusion with Russia? So I hope there wasn’t any. I don’t want to think that our America president colluded with Russia. I don’t want to believe that. We want to know did Donald Trump try to obstruct this investigation? Did he engage in witness tampering? What other crimes may he have committed or not,” Lieu says.

Last week, the house voted 420-0 to release the report. Tonight, California republicans from Kevin McCarthy to Devin Nunes to Duncan Hunter — all of them have stayed mum on the report.