



— Even though it’s still not clear why 22 horses have died at Santa Anita Racetrack over the past several months, racing could resume as soon as March 29.

Track officials and the thoroughbred owners of California made a deal over the weekend to change the facility’s medication policies, in an effort to address the deaths of 22 horses since the day after Christmas. There will be a 10-day approval process with state regulators.

The Los Angeles District Attorney has been looking into the horse deaths, but says it doesn’t look like a crime was committed.

Live racing has been stopped since March 6, just days after restarting, in the wake of the mysterious deaths. The main track and the adjacent track for training has been open only for horse workouts.

There has been speculation that this winter’s heavy rainfall and the effect on the main tracks may have factored into the spike in horse deaths.