



– Another horse died Thursday while working out at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, raising the death toll at the park to 22 so far this racing season.

Princess Lili B broke her front legs while training on the main track and had to be euthanized, Santa Anita officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

While Santa Anita Park has remained closed to live racing, both the main and training tracks have been open for horse workouts. Training continued after the horse was hurt Thursday.

Twenty-two horses have died while racing or training at Santa Anita since Dec. 26. Racing has been suspended since March 6 as experts work to determine what could be contributing to the problem. In comparison, during the same period of 2017-18, only 10 horses died at the track. Only eight died in 2016-17 and 14 in 2015-16.

Santa Anita’s main track — one of three on the grounds that include the training and turf tracks — reopened Monday for workouts, with horses only allowed to jog or gallop. Santa Anita’s training track reopened March 8. The park noted that no horses have sustained any serious injuries on the training track this season.

The park’s former track superintendent, Dennis Moore, and Dr. Mick Peterson, director of the University of Kentucky’s Agricultural Equine Programs, have been jointly examining and monitoring the tracks. They are looking at whether the heavy rainfall which has fallen across the region over the past few months has factored into the death toll.

This is the second time in the past two weeks that racing has been suspended. Following the 19th horse death, Santa Anita closed the main track for several days to have Peterson do an evaluation. The main track was closed to live racing from Feb. 25 through Feb. 28, but reopened to live racing on March 1. Since then, three more horses have died.

According to the Times, ten of the deaths have occurred during training on the main dirt track, seven have occurred during racing on the main dirt track, and five have occurred on the turf track. None of the deaths have occurred on the training track.

On Sunday, the Stronach Group COO which owns the park, announced a series of new protocols as a result of the deaths. They are:

— Santa Anita has created the position of Director of Equine Welfare, which will be filled by an accredited veterinarian. The position will oversee “all aspects of equine well-being and will lead a Rapid Response team for injuries.”

— Trainers who want to put a horse through timed, high-speed training exercises will be required to ask for permission 24 hours in advance. Officials said the move will help track veterinarians identify “at-risk” horses by evaluating past performance, workout data and physical inspections.

— The track has hired additional veterinarians “to observe all horses entering and exiting the tracks each morning during training hours.”

— A “House Rule” requiring “complete transparency with regard to veterinary records,” requiring that the records follow the horse through changes in trainers or owners.

