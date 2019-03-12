



IRVINE (CBSLA) – University of California, Irvine students are on edge Monday evening after a female student was attacked near campus.

Police are searching for a man who they say attacked a 22-year-old student while she was walking her dog outside the Camino del Sol campus apartments around 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to police, she was hit in the back of the head, stabbed, and her clothes were almost completely removed.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was able to make it back to her apartment where paramedics and police responded.

“It happened from behind so she may not have seen anyone,” said UCI spokesman Tom Vasich.

The suspect was able to run away. The only description of the suspect is a man with a large build in a dark-colored hoodie.

About 6,000 students live on this part of the UCI campus and are concerned to learn that the attacker has not been found.

“There’s a lot of females that walk around at night. I know times I’ve been walking females have avoided me and I completely understand where they’re coming from,” said UCI junior Kenneth Chambers.