ADMISSIONS SCANDAL:Actresses Among 50 Indicted In Alleged Nationwide Bribery Scheme
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Irvine, Stabbing, UC Irvine, UCI


IRVINE (CBSLA) – University of California, Irvine students are on edge Monday evening after a female student was attacked near campus.

Police are searching for a man who they say attacked a 22-year-old student while she was walking her dog outside the Camino del Sol campus apartments around 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to police, she was hit in the back of the head, stabbed, and her clothes were almost completely removed.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was able to make it back to her apartment where paramedics and police responded.

“It happened from behind so she may not have seen anyone,” said UCI spokesman Tom Vasich.

The suspect was able to run away. The only description of the suspect is a man with a large build in a dark-colored hoodie.

About 6,000 students live on this part of the UCI campus and are concerned to learn that the attacker has not been found.

“There’s a lot of females that walk around at night. I know times I’ve been walking females have avoided me and I completely understand where they’re coming from,” said UCI junior Kenneth Chambers.

When asked about security footage, CBSLA was told there was none available.

The victim is currently being treated at a trauma center and is in stable condition.

Police have increased patrols around the Camino Del Sol apartments and are advising students to use an escort service that provides them with rides to class.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s