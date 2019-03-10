  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Assault, Attack, Campus, Secure In Place, Stabbing, UC Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA)  — A female student was stabbed Sunday evening while walking on the UC Irvine campus.

Authorities said the unidentified student was walking her dog when she was assaulted from behind and stabbed.

The stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Arroyo Vista, officials said.

Campus police are investigating along with Irvine PD.

The suspect was described as a “man with a large build.” He remains at large.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The school sent an email and text to students ordering them to secure in place.

