



New information was released Wednesday by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators on a girl’s body found on a popular hiking trail in the Hacienda Heights area.

Sheriff investigators released a sketch of the girl whose body was found on the popular hiking trail Tuesday morning.

They are now saying she was found partially inside of a suitcase.

The sketch shows a young, skinny girl without shoes, a pink shirt with “future princess hero” written on it and panda pants.

Sheriff investigators are hoping someone recognizes her and helps them identify the girl.

“Sad moment for the department. For the community. And we’re going to do our best to figure out what led to the suspicious death,” said LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Workers found her body in some bushes on a trail near Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive.

Investigators believe she was dumped there on the skyline trail sometime Sunday evening. But they are not sure how long she had been dead or how she was killed.

“Did not observe any obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s body. The incident is being ruled a suspicious death investigation,” said Lt. Scott Hoglund, LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe she was between 8 to 13 years old and weighed only 55 pounds. They are not commenting on what other items were found in the suitcase.

They are hoping someone saw something that evening to give them new leads.

Investigators are still waiting for the autopsy results to come in.

Investigators are also looking at a security video from a nearby Buddhist temple. They are also passing out flyers with the girl’s sketch to schools and are in contact with missing persons organizations and the LA County Department of Children and Family Services.