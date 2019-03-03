LOS ANGELES (AP) — An FBI spokeswoman says a California man freed after his arrest last year on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his ex-girlfriend at her day spa has been arrested again, this time directly tied to the explosion.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says Stephen Beal was arrested on Sunday morning and that the FBI was searching his home in Long Beach, just south of Los Angeles.

She declined to detail the charges but says it’s in connection with the May 15 bombing that killed Ildiko Krajnyak in her Orange County spa.

Prosecutors arrested Krajnyak’s ex-boyfriend, Beal, on suspicion of having explosives last year but prosecutors dropped it soon after and he was freed.

Beal had not been named a suspect in the blast.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)