  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMMike & Molly
    4:30 PMMike & Molly
    5:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMSports Central
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    4:30 PMInvasive Species
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An FBI spokeswoman says a California man freed after his arrest last year on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his ex-girlfriend at her day spa has been arrested again, this time directly tied to the explosion.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says Stephen Beal was arrested on Sunday morning and that the FBI was searching his home in Long Beach, just south of Los Angeles.

She declined to detail the charges but says it’s in connection with the May 15 bombing that killed Ildiko Krajnyak in her Orange County spa.

Prosecutors arrested Krajnyak’s ex-boyfriend, Beal, on suspicion of having explosives last year but prosecutors dropped it soon after and he was freed.

Beal had not been named a suspect in the blast.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s