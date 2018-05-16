ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA/AP) – An explosion Tuesday afternoon which killed one woman and injured three others at a medical office building in Aliso Viejo was caused by an “explosive device,” authorities announced at a news conference Wednesday.

The explosion occurred at approximately 1:10 p.m. in a day spa located on the ground floor of a two-story outpatient medical clinic located at 11 Mareblu.

The deceased victim was identified as 40-year-old Ileiko Krajnyak, the owner of the day spa. Two other people, believed to be patrons, suffered injuries which required surgery. A third person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Photos from inside the building showed that the blast was so strong it blew out windows and caved in the ceiling and walls.

“And (I) saw two women come out, full of blood, hair singed, just glass stuck to their hair, glass stuck to their bodies,” one witness told CBS2. “Their skin was burnt and peeled back.”

A federal official told The Associated Press late Tuesday that the explosion was believed to be an intentional act and the blast may have come from a package. However, late Tuesday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department disputed that report, stating that the cause and source of the explosion were still not yet known.

“Despite media reports quoting unnamed sources, we have not confirmed that the explosion is intentional, nor have we conclusively identified the source of the explosion,” OCSD said in a tweet. “Investigation is in early stages, as information is confirmed we will share it.”

The U.S. Postal Service issued a statement to CBS2, in which it said that the alleged package in question was not delivered by USPS.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service, has determined the package in question did not go through the Postal Service mail system,” the statement read.

It’s unclear if authorities are searching for any specific suspects.

“We have not found any type of specific device inside of the building right now that could tell us or lead us to what exactly the device was, if it was a device,” OCSD Cdr. Dave Sawyer told reporters Tuesday night.

“Anytime you see an explosion of this magnitude, it would definitely be suspicious to us,” Sawyer added.

The sheriff’s department had scheduled another news conference for noon Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security were assisting the sheriff’s department bomb squad and an Orange County Fire Authority hazmat team with the investigation. The scene was “rendered safe” at around 10 p.m.

Surrounding buildings were evacuated, including the neighboring Academy on the Hills, a Montessori private preschool located at 10 Mareblu. Some of the children had to be transported in their cribs. Officials said no children were injured.