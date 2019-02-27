



– Two Culver City parents discarded the body of their 6-month-old son into a dumpster after he died while they were doing drugs on New Year’s Eve in a South Los Angeles motel room, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, were each charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reports.

The body of their son, Jacsun Manson, still remains missing.

Jacsun was last seen on Dec. 31 with his parents, but was not reported missing until Jan. 25 by the L.A. County Department of Child and Family Services. It’s unclear exactly what lead to the delay in reporting his disappearance.

According to the DA’s office, on Dec. 31, Manson and Williams were doing drugs in a motel room and later found their son dead. Culver City police believe they then put his body into a suitcase and threw that suitcase into a dumpster near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in the Crenshaw Neighborhood.

Since Monday, police have been searching the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona where they believe Jacsun’s body may have ended up.

The couple were first arrested on Jan. 3 on unrelated charges of stealing a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser back in November, police said. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 3300 block of West 54th Street in South L.A. on Feb. 8.

According to police, witnesses reported last seeing Jacsun with his parents on Dec. 31 in that same PT Cruiser. Police described the couple as uncooperative as to the whereabouts of their son.

Prior to their arrest, the couple had lived in a transitional apartment complex in Culver City called the Upward Bound House.

They are expected to be arraigned as early as Wednesday afternoon. If convicted as charged, they face a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.

Culver City police are continuing to investigate the case.