



– Authorities Monday were searching a landfill in the Riverside County city of Corona for a 6-month-old Culver City boy who went missing back in December and whose parents have since been jailed on unrelated charges.

Culver City police and volunteers were searching the El Sobrante Landfill Monday, located at 10910 Dawson Canyon Rd. in Corona, for the body of Jacsun Manson.

Jacsun was last seen on Dec. 31 with his parents, but was not reported missing until Jan. 25 by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services. It’s unclear exactly what lead to the delay in reporting him missing.

His parents, 34-year-old Adam Manson and 32-year-old Kiana Williams, are believed to be responsible for his death, police said Monday. It is believed that after he died, Jacsun’s body was discarded in a dumpster near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South L.A., police said. His body then may have ended up at the Corona landfill.

Adam Manson was arrested Jan. 2 on charges of car theft. Williams, was arrested Jan. 3 on charges of burglary. They have remained jailed ever since. They have not been officially charged in their son’s death.

Prior to their arrest, the couple were driving a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser which they stole in November, police said. That vehicle was found in South L.A. on Feb. 8. According to police, witnesses reported last seeing Jacsun with his parents on Dec. 31 in that PT Cruiser.

Police have described the couple as uncooperative as to the whereabouts of their son.

The couple had lived in a transitional apartment complex in Culver City called the Upward Bound House.