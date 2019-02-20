



– A man has been arrested in a 45-year-old cold case abduction and killing of an 11-year-old girl in Newport Beach.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 72-year-old James Alan Neal was recently arrested in Colorado for the murder of Linda Ann O’Keefe.

On July 6, 1973, O’Keefe, a student at Corona del Mar Middle School, was walking home from summer school when she was abducted. The following day, she was found strangled to death in some weeds in the Back Bay area.

A witness had reported seeing O’Keefe standing near a man in a turquoise van.

Last July, Newport Beach police released old crime scene photos and a video on social media to try and obtain fresh leads. They also released new sketches of the suspect created by Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs based on DNA evidence collected at the crime scene.

“But now, 45 years later, I have a voice again,” police tweeted back in July using the voice of the victim. “And I have something important to say. There is a new lead in my case: a face. A face that comes from DNA that the killer left behind. It’s technology that didn’t exist back in 1973, but it might change everything today.”

The images showed the suspect’s possible age progression from 1973 to now.

Claire Ratfield, a former teacher at Lincoln Intermediate School — which is now Lincoln Elementary — was attacked and strangled while leaving the campus about four months prior to O’Keefe’s death. She survived. Her case remains unsolved.

“You know, I’ve always carried this little girl’s memory with me, because I thought she didn’t live, and she was so young, and she was so vital, and she had such a life ahead of her,” Ratfield told CBS2 Tuesday.

Ratfield has been interviewed numerous times over the years by detectives. It’s still unclear if investigators believe the same suspect was responsible for both attacks.