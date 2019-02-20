



– A Pomona man has been arrested in a three-decade-old unsolved kidnapping and murder of an 11-year-old boy in Inglewood.

Edward Donell Thomas, 50, was apprehended Feb. 14 in the death of 11-year-old William Tillett, Inglewood police reported Tuesday.

On the afternoon of May 24, 1990, Tillett was walking home from Kew Elementary School in Inglewood when he was kidnapped in the area of Imperial Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to police.

His body was found later that day in a carport in a Hawthorne neighborhood.

Police did not confirm how Thomas was identified as a suspect.

Thomas was charged Tuesday with one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a kidnapping and lying in wait. He also faces one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted as charged, he could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He is being held in the Inglewood Jail.

This comes as Orange County authorities also announced Wednesday the arrest of a Colorado man in the 1973 abduction and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Newport Beach while she was walking home from school. That suspect was identified using genealogical DNA.