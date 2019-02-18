  • KCAL9On Air

Grapevine


LEBEC (CBSLA) – Crews were working frantically to clear the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine after it was shut down Sunday night, leaving thousands of drivers stranded.

Just before midnight, the southbound side was reopened, with California Highway Patrol running escorts for drivers.

Snowy conditions in the Grapevine north of Castaic. Feb. 18, 2019. (CBS2)

However, as of 7 a.m. Monday, the northbound side was still closed due to ice beginning at Parker Road in Castaic. Caltrans was hoping to have it reopened sometime Monday morning.

The 138 Freeway was shut down in both directions at Quail Lake Road just east of the 5 Freeway near Gorman due to a crash. It was expected to remain closed through the morning.

The freeway through the Tejon Pass was fully shut down at around 6 p.m. Sunday due to several collisions caused by snow.

Drivers on the 5 Freeway northbound are diverted at Castaic, Calif. Feb. 18, 2019. (CBS2)

Area hotels in and around Lebec Sunday night quickly filled up to capacity with stranded travelers, including CBS2’s own Jeff Nguyen.

“It’s pretty gnarly out here,” Nguyen reported. “Things are going sideways. The snow will hit you in the eye and it’s really stinging.”

The National Weather Service reports that up to 4 inches of snow fell in the Grapevine Sunday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of drivers got trapped on Highway 38 overnight Sunday in the San Bernardino Mounrtains near Big Bear due to the icy conditions. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

