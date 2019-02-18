



– Hundreds of drivers got trapped on Highway 38 overnight Sunday near Big Bear due to icy conditions.

Caltrans reported that up to 600 drivers got stuck on the San Bernardino Mountain highway between Angelus Oaks and Big Bear.

Caltrans was unable to get snow plows up through the roadway until 3 a.m. Monday. Many drivers were forced to abandon their cars.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile, drivers on Highway 18 also had to contend with snow, slushy conditions.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, both the 38 and 18 highways were open, but Caltrans was advising people to avoid both if possible. Drivers who do decide to brave the highways must have either four-wheel drive or chains.

Meanwhile, the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine was also shut down Sunday night. The southbound side had reopened Monday, but the northbound side was still closed.

