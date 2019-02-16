



A vigil was being held Saturday evening for a teenager who disappeared a month ago.

Two brothers have been charged in the murder of Aranda Briones even though she has not been found.

About 200 people were at the vigil.

People who knew the 16-year-old were invited to the public event to share their thoughts.

Her first grade teacher spoke.

The goal was to have enough candles to light the night.

She was last seen at Moreno Valley Community Park, where the vigil was taking place.

Detectives say she had been visiting with friends.

On Monday a pair of brothers named Gary and Own Shover from Hesperia were arrested in connection with the case and charged with murder.

“Tonight we’re not here to focus on the negative. Here we’re focused on the love that we had for Aranda,” said Tani Penland, who organized the vigil. “She became Moreno Valley’s daughter. She became all of our daughters. So tonight we want to give community awareness. Kids need to be aware of who they are with and who they are hanging out with.”