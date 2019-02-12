



– Two brothers have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of a missing Moreno Valley teen , authorities said Tuesday.

Owen Skyler Shover, 18, and Gary Anthony Shover, 21, were arrested Monday night on felony murder, second-degree murder and other charges in the disappearance of Aranda Isabel Briones, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects were arrested at their home on Grevillea Street, near Old Ranch Road, in Hesperia.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Central Homicide Unit detectives, working alongside FBI agents, identified the brothers as the prime suspects in Briones’ disappearance and death following a weeks-long investigation.

“This is an active investigation, and we are still seeking the public’s assistance in helping us find Aranda,” according to an agency statement.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Durham said at a Tuesday evening press conference that the evidence collected confirmed Briones is a homicide victim.

Brinoes’ family had been holding out hope that she was alive, but Owen Shover’s arrest was not a surprise as relatives were familiar with his name.

“He was a problem from the past, and I’m gonna leave that at that,” said the victim’s stepmother Angela Durant Briones.

Briones, 16, was last seen at the Moreno Valley Community Park Jan. 13 around 2 p.m. Since then, family members had passed out flyers and organized a search party in hopes of finding the teen.

“We haven’t been able to sleep, eat. I haven’t been able to function at work. That’s all I think about,” said Aranda’s uncle Matthew Horstkotte.

The teen lived with Horstkotte and her grandfather.

Her family initially told investigators that a man named Owen said he dropped Briones off at the community park before she disappeared.

On Tuesday, Briones’ father told reporters: “I don’t know how to deal with this. I’ve never lost a child before.”

Aranda Briones’ dad…”I don’t know his to deal with this. I’ve never lost a child before…”. Got a LIVE report @ 4 on KCAL9. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Z4nTFunOCf — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) February 12, 2019

Anyone who might have knowledge that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.