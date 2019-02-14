



– A man was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, accused of randomly shooting at a passing car on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass last week, critically wounding a 10-year-old boy.

On the night of Feb. 7, a suspect opened fire on a BMW that was traveling north on the 15 Freeway in Phelan, near the 3200 block of Wagon Train Road, according to California Highway Patrol. A bullet pierced a window and struck a boy who was a passenger in the back seat.

His family pulled over in a nearby gas station and he was rushed to Loma Linda Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Later that same night, 48-year-old Jose Luis Chavez was arrested for trespassing at the home of a retired sheriff’s deputy in the 11000 block of Densmar Road in Hesperia, about 6 ½ miles from the shooting location, CHP announced at a news conference Wednesday in San Bernardino.

Chavez was carrying ammunition at the time and was arrested on charges of trespassing and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The retired deputy then saw the report of the shooting on the news and connected the dots to the man who had been arrested on her property.

“It was her hunch, her intuition, maybe her Spidey senses were tingling,” CHP Inland Division Chief Bill Dance said at Wednesday’s news conference. “But she called in and she left that tip. And if it wasn’t for her, we would not be here today.”

Investigators believe Chavez’s shooting was random and unprovoked.

The boy, meanwhile, has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He spoke to reporters Wednesday, but did not want to appear on camera.

“I just don’t like that guy, what he did to me was wrong,” the boy said.

He added that the shooting has given him a new career goal when he grows up.

“I want to be part of law enforcement, because I like giving people my kindness.”

A count of attempted murder was added to Chavez’s charges this week. He remains lodged in the Adelanto Detention Center.