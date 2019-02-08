PHELAN (CBSLA) – A 15-year-old boy was fighting for his life Thursday night after being shot while riding in a car on the 15 Freeway in Phelan.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. to the 3260 block of Wagon Train Road where the vehicle that was struck had pulled into a Chevron gas station parking lot.

A bullet hole could be seen in a back window of the sedan.

The boy was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

California Highway Patrol closed a portion of the 15 Freeway northbound near the Cajon Pass while authorities collected evidence.

CHP said the vehicle may have been caught in the crossfire of a road rage incident.

A description of the shooter was not released.