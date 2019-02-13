



– Cerritos College in Norwalk will now be offering two years of free tuition to students.

The community college announced Tuesday that, beginning in the summer term of 2019, it will be offering a two-year waiver of tuition fees through Cerritos Complete, which is part of the California College Promise program.

The California College Promise grant, which is available at community colleges across the state, currently provides for one year of free tuition for first-time, full-time students. Approximately half of the 2.1 million students enrolled in California community colleges receive the waiver.

“Unlike traditional Promise Programs, which solely focus on free access to education, Cerritos Complete combines extensive wrap-around student support services and resources that address both access and completion,” the school said in a news release.

Assembly Bill 2, which was proposed in December and is currently being considered in the California Legislature, would echo what Cerritos College is doing by offering free tuition for the first two years at all state community colleges.

To apply for Cerritos Complete, you must be a high school senior or have completed a high school equivalency. Seniors in one of the following school districts can take part: ABC, Bellflower, Downey, Lynwood, Norwalk-La Mirada and Paramount.

For more information on how to apply, click here.