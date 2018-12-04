  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Tuition, Community College

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two years of free tuition could be in the future for first-time community college students under a proposed law in California.

State and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, gathered at Los Angeles Trade Technical College Tuesday to throw their support behind the legislation.

California already has programs that waive one year of community college fees for first-time, full-time students. But supporters of Assembly Bill 2 say the two years of community college will allow students in need to receive an associate degree.

Officials called it a push for debt-free education, adding a good education should not cost a family’s life savings.

The program is estimated to cost about $46 million per year.

Assembly Member Miguel Santiago, who represents District 53 in L.A., introduced the bill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s