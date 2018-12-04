LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two years of free tuition could be in the future for first-time community college students under a proposed law in California.

State and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, gathered at Los Angeles Trade Technical College Tuesday to throw their support behind the legislation.

California already has programs that waive one year of community college fees for first-time, full-time students. But supporters of Assembly Bill 2 say the two years of community college will allow students in need to receive an associate degree.

Officials called it a push for debt-free education, adding a good education should not cost a family’s life savings.

The program is estimated to cost about $46 million per year.

Assembly Member Miguel Santiago, who represents District 53 in L.A., introduced the bill.