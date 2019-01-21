MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – A family in Moreno Valley is concerned that a teen who has been missing since mid-January could be hurt or in trouble.

Aranda Isabel Briones, 16, was last seen Jan. 13 around 2 p.m. Since then, family members have been passing out missing flyers, hoping someone will recognize her and call police.

“One of her friends texted me, ‘I hope Aranda got home okay,’ and I was like ‘Okay’ and I went upstairs to check and she was gone,” said the girl’s uncle, Matthew Horstkotte.

A friend said he last saw the teen at the Moreno Valley Community Park.

“The person that dropped her off said she got in a gray four door sedan, and after that. her phone was off,” Horstkotte said.

Her family said it’s unlike Aranda not to come home, return phone calls or reply to text messages.

Horstkotte said the 11-grader was about to be promote to a leadership role at her job at the Moreno Valley Mall.

“She cares about everyone, and there’s like a hole in my hear ’cause she’s missing,” Horstkotte said.

Moreno Valley police are at a loss, too. Detectives have been investigating since Jan. 14, following up on potential sightings that have turned out to be unsubstantiated.

Her family worries the teen is being hurt or held again her will.

“I just feel like maybe she’s in danger and she needs help,” Horstkotte said.

Especially because of the way one of her friends saw her location disappear on her Snapchat map.

“Her friend said that she was on Snapchat and saw that she was in the Riverdale area and asked her, ‘What are you doing in Riverdale?’ and the location went off.

A search party planning event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Moreno Valley Community Park and is asking for participation from the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Moreno Valley police at 951-486-6700.