



– Six dirt bikers were rescued early Monday morning after getting stranded overnight in the snowy Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

The six men got trapped on Snowy Trail near Alamo Mountain Sunday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Alamo Mountain is located about 37 miles northwest of Castaic.

The men were able to call 911, but due to the dangerous weather conditions, a sheriff’s helicopter was unable to airlift them out, according to KVTA news radio.

Instead, a chopper dropped supplies that helped the men survive the freezing temperatures overnight, KTVA reports.

Deputies, along with a Fillmore Mountain Search and Rescue Team, reached the men early Monday and brought out with a Snowcat.

It’s unclear how exactly the men got stranded.

Last month, a couple and their two dogs were also rescued from Alamo Mountain after their vehicle got snowed in for a full two weeks. The couple, both in their 30s, and their dogs had run out of food and were melting snow for water.

The couple were finally able to hike out to an area with enough cell phone reception to call 911. They were airlifted to safety by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department chopper.