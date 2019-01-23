NEAR CASTAIC (CBSLA) – A man, woman and their two dogs were safely rescued Wednesday after their vehicle got snowed in for 14 days in the Ventura County wilderness.

The couple and their dogs spent two weeks trapped on Alamo Mountain, about 37 miles southwest of Castaic in the Los Padres National Forest, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) reported on Twitter.

The two had run out of food and water when they were reached Wednesday by an LASD Air Rescue chopper and SEB medics. The couple and their dogs were airlifted out to safety.

Their names and conditions were not released. The details regarding how they first got trapped, and how authorities made contact with them, were also not immediately disclosed.

A series of three storms last week brought several inches of rain and snow to Ventura and Los Angeles counties.