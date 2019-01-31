LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More rain is headed for Southern California, with the first of three storms expected to arrive Thursday morning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms started early in Santa Barbara County, and will move into Ventura and Los Angeles counties during the morning commute. Drivers were urged to avoid taking Pacific Coast Highway to work due to potential rock falls and mud flows.

At 745am…moderate to heavy rain with lightning moving across Oxnard, Port Hueneme, to Santa Paula. This activity will reach the #WoolseyFire very soon. Avoid driving on the #PCH near the burn area between 8-9am due to potential rock falls and mud flows. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/TJojRVn0F6 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2019

Just before 9 a.m., the city of Malibu shut down Zuma Beach due to lightning strikes.

Zuma Beach closed due to lightning #malibu https://t.co/iygsWOwZOw — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 31, 2019

Thursday’s rainfall totals are expected to range from a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch, but foothill and mountain areas could get more, according to the National Weather Service.

A series of storms is on track to impact #SoCal tomorrow through Monday night bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow. Impacts include possible shallow debris flows, travel delays, and downed trees due to gusty winds. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/YLqDu39Gi2 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2019

Forecasters say best chance of thunderstorms will be Thursday afternoon. A flash flood advisory has been issued until 3 p.m. for Woolsey and Hill fire burn areas.

The storm is expected to pass by Thursday night, but that won’t be the end of the wet weather. Another, much wetter storm will move into Southern California Friday night into Saturday. This second storm is expected to dump as much as three inches of rain on the area along with gusty winds of 40 to 60 mph.

A third storm is forecast to bring scattered showers into the area, but more importantly, could bring snow to mountain passes like the Grapevine.