LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) â€“ With a storm set to hit the Southland, mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday morning for several Riverside County neighborhoods in the Holy Fire burn area at risk of flooding and mudslides in and around Lake Elsinore and unincorporated Corona.

Rain floods the Holy Fire burn area in Riverside County. Jan. 17, 2019. (CBS2)

Just after 7 a.m. county officials upgraded voluntary evacuation orders to mandatory for the following areas: Amorose, Glen Ivy-B, Maitri (Quarry), Alberhill (Pacific Clay), Grace, McVicker-A, Glen Eden, Horsethief-A, Rice, Glen Ivy-A, Laguna-A and Withrow-A.

The following neighborhoods remain under voluntary evacuation: Alvarado-A and Lakeside-A.

A shelter is open for residents at Elsinore High School, located at 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar.

Real-Time Evacuation Map

The same region was previously evacuated when a series of storms hit the Southland last November, and then again in mid-January.

The 23,000-acre Holy Fire broke out in the Holy Jim Canyon area of Orange County on Aug. 6 and then marched east into Riverside County towards Lake Elsinore. It destroyed 18 homes in Orange and Riverside counties and forced thousands of people to flee.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, a resident of Holy Jim Canyon, has been arrested and charged with sparking the blaze.

